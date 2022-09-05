Robert W. Baird Cuts Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target to $9.00

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Duluth Trading Down 8.2 %

Duluth stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.86. Duluth has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,329,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 150,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Duluth by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

