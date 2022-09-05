Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.55.

RCI.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$55.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$55.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.64.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

