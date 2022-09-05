Rosenblatt Securities Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $65.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CIEN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.37.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.04. Ciena has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,436,000 after acquiring an additional 392,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

