Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Shares Bought by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Safeguard Scientifics accounts for about 1.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 1.79% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. 206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,867. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 29,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 29,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

