Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Salisbury Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.