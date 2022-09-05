Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407,360 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 3.11% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $63,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 771,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SASR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.39. 3,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

