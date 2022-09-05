Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ peers have a beta of -28.77, indicating that their average stock price is 2,977% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scheid Vineyards and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 84.07%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.19 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.39

Scheid Vineyards’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Summary

Scheid Vineyards peers beat Scheid Vineyards on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Scheid Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scheid Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.