Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.18. 14,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,047. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

