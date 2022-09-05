Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

