Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.95.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.07. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.