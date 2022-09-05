SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,338.67 ($16.18).

SEGRO Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 937 ($11.32) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.22. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 888.80 ($10.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49.

SEGRO Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Harrison bought 40,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £397,166.12 ($479,901.06).

SEGRO Company Profile



SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

