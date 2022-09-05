Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Semtech Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after buying an additional 510,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 77.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after buying an additional 262,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

