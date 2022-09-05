Sentinel (DVPN) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $98,745.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,828.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,935,634,846 coins and its circulating supply is 11,392,522,422 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

