Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a €32.50 ($33.16) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.63.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.46.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.