Solanium (SLIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.68 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00837504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015568 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.