Solanium (SLIM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.68 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002500 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00837504 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015568 BTC.
About Solanium
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Buying and Selling Solanium
