S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,370 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.