SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

