SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 85,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

