Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.
SPIR stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
