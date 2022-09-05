Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Stock Performance

SPIR stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Spire Global Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.