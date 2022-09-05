Sportech (LON:SPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.20

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.20 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 20.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 12864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).

Sportech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The company has a market capitalization of £20.25 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

