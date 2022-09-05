Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PM traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $94.53. 174,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690,657. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

