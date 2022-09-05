Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 775.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 174,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

