Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 7,789 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

IYW stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,199. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

