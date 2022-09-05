Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260,206. The company has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

