Step Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $215,170.00 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $148,150.40 and $215,170.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

