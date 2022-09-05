StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.