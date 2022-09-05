StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -1.75.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

