StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $365.76 million, a PE ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group

In other news, insider David S. Charlton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer purchased 3,500 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

About Global Indemnity Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 314,848 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

