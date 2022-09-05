StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

GSI Technology stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

