StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.