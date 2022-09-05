StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of PTN opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.04. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

