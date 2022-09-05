StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

