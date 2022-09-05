StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.28 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 94,849,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,003,726.91. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at $157,656,808.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 80.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.