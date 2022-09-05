StockNews.com Lowers Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Movado Group Price Performance

Movado Group stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

About Movado Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Movado Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

