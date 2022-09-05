StockNews.com Lowers Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Movado Group Price Performance
Movado Group stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15.
Movado Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group
About Movado Group
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.
