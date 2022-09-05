StockNews.com Lowers Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

NOMD has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

