StockNews.com Lowers Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.