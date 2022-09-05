StockNews.com Upgrades DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Strong-Buy

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DXPE traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $26.70. 4,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,164. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $503.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $15,425,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.