Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Buys New Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up approximately 12.3% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 167,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,629. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

