Stratos (STOS) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Stratos (STOS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Stratos has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $676,948.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratos has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002478 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00835973 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015747 BTC.
Stratos Coin Profile
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
Stratos Coin Trading
