Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,524,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 230,799 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $114,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 355,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,477. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

