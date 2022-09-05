Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,551,388 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.62% of Sunrun worth $39,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 453,563 shares of company stock worth $13,717,031 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,320. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

