Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Reaches $36.40 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.40 million and $1.92 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,598.31 or 0.08052580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00182456 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,266,351 coins and its circulating supply is 366,763,231 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.