Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Critical Contrast

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares XOS and Superior Industries International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|XOS
|$5.05 million
|46.70
|$23.40 million
|($0.20)
|-7.10
|Superior Industries International
|$1.38 billion
|0.09
|$3.71 million
|($0.98)
|-4.85
XOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Industries International. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Industries International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility & Risk
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for XOS and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|XOS
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2.50
|Superior Industries International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
XOS presently has a consensus price target of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 390.02%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Superior Industries International.
Profitability
This table compares XOS and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|XOS
|76.66%
|-15.72%
|-11.12%
|Superior Industries International
|0.65%
|-22.90%
|1.24%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
XOS beats Superior Industries International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About XOS
Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
