SVB Leerink Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $242.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.20.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $169.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.14.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.