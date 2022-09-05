Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1291 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

