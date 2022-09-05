Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 15,492 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.85% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $110,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.02. The stock had a trading volume of 49,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,892. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.85 and its 200 day moving average is $206.34.

