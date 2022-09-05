Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $13,484,000. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $152,211,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $418.57. The stock had a trading volume of 33,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,455. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

