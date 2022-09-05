Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 9.2% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 1.50% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $862,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 170,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,621. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

