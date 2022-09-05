Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,185,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $92,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

IWR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.06. 101,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

