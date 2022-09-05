Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,094 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $22,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 25,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 82,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 79.1% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,104,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $245,642,000 after acquiring an additional 487,890 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 79.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.32. 1,120,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,657,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $430.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

